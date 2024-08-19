Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana |

Gujarat: A tragic incident has come to light in Gujarat's Mehsana after a four-year-old girl, Disha Patel, lost her life when she was run over by a Tata Nexon car in the compound of Sparsh Villa Society.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows Patel cycling in the residential society when she lost her balance and fell from her cycle as the electric car approached. Before she could get up, the vehicle ran over her, killing her on the spot. The driver immediately stopped and exited the car to check on the child.

The incident has shocked the victim's family, who are grappling with the sudden and tragic loss. According to reports, local police have launched an investigation, closely examining the CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Similar Incident Reported Recently

In a similar incident from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl named Rudrika was crushed by an SUV in the parking lot of Cosmos Mall. This incident, which occurred on August 6 around 10 pm, was also caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

Accident Caught On CCTV

The footage shows the girl's parents, distracted while managing a shopping trolley, inadvertently leaving both of their children unattended. The young girl, running in the parking lot, was struck by an SUV whose driver failed to notice her. Despite her cries, the parents initially appeared unaware of the accident until the mother rushed to the vehicle and pulled the child from beneath it.

The distraught family lodged a police complaint against the driver, prompting a search operation to locate the individual responsible. The police have been reviewing CCTV footage from the mall’s parking lot to aid in their investigation.