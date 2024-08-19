 Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana

Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the 4-year-old girl cycling in the residential society when she lost her balance and fell from her cycle as a car approached. Before she could get up, the vehicle ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana |

Gujarat: A tragic incident has come to light in Gujarat's Mehsana after a four-year-old girl, Disha Patel, lost her life when she was run over by a Tata Nexon car in the compound of Sparsh Villa Society.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows Patel cycling in the residential society when she lost her balance and fell from her cycle as the electric car approached. Before she could get up, the vehicle ran over her, killing her on the spot. The driver immediately stopped and exited the car to check on the child.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media
Kolkata Rape-Murder: 'Shoot Mamata Banerjee like Indira Gandhi', BCom Student Arrested For Threatening WB CM On Social Media
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
'Need To Shift From Reactive To Preventive': Tenable's Jamie Brown On Security In Indian Banking Sector
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan

The incident has shocked the victim's family, who are grappling with the sudden and tragic loss. According to reports, local police have launched an investigation, closely examining the CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Read Also
Shocking VIDEO: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By SUV Inside Parking Lot Of Shopping Mall In...
article-image

Similar Incident Reported Recently

In a similar incident from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl named Rudrika was crushed by an SUV in the parking lot of Cosmos Mall. This incident, which occurred on August 6 around 10 pm, was also caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

Accident Caught On CCTV

The footage shows the girl's parents, distracted while managing a shopping trolley, inadvertently leaving both of their children unattended. The young girl, running in the parking lot, was struck by an SUV whose driver failed to notice her. Despite her cries, the parents initially appeared unaware of the accident until the mother rushed to the vehicle and pulled the child from beneath it.

The distraught family lodged a police complaint against the driver, prompting a search operation to locate the individual responsible. The police have been reviewing CCTV footage from the mall’s parking lot to aid in their investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In...

Bengaluru: 19 Students Hospitalised After Falling Ill Due To Exposure To Rat Repellent Sprayed In...

VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...

VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...

Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Extend Raksha Bandhan Greetings; Emphasize Bond Of...

Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Extend Raksha Bandhan Greetings; Emphasize Bond Of...

Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana

Tragic Video! 4-Yr-Old Falls Off Cycle, Crushed To Death By Tata Nexon Car In Gujarat's Mehsana

'Ensure Safety & Respect For Women In Our Society,' Says President Droupadi Murmu While Extending...

'Ensure Safety & Respect For Women In Our Society,' Says President Droupadi Murmu While Extending...