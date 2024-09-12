J&K Polls: U'khand CM Pushkar Dhami Rallies Support For BJP Candidate In Samba, Hails PM Modi's Leadership For Jammu & Kashmir's Transformation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in J&K's Samba | X | Pushkar Singh Dhami

Samba: In a spirited public meeting in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami passionately endorsed BJP candidate Surjit Singh Salathia, addressing a crowd of thousands. Dhami credited the improved political environment, allowing Congress leaders to visit Kashmir, to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He praised the region’s drastically improved security situation under the BJP, stating, "Under the BJP government at the centre, there has been minimum terrorism and maximum tourism." Dhami also noted the end of stone-pelting incidents, highlighting a shift in the courage to disrupt peace.

Dhami emphasised Samba’s legacy in contributing to India's defence and urged voters to back BJP in the upcoming October 1 election. He stressed the need for a ‘double engine government’ to accelerate Jammu and Kashmir's progress.

Highlighting post-abrogation achievements, Dhami pointed to advancements in infrastructure, education, and employment, mentioning that since 2019, around 30,000 youths have been employed and 1.5 lakh MSME units have been established.

The rally concluded with Dhami declaring a new era for Jammu and Kashmir, symbolised by the Indian flag uniting the region in progress. Key BJP leaders, including national general secretary Tarun Chugh, also attended the event.