Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Seek Intervention From President Murmu And PM Modi Amid Ongoing Protests

Junior doctors seek intervention from President Murmu and PM Modi amid ongoing protests. | X

Kolkata: Amid protests, the protesting doctors on Friday had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention to end the impasse over the RG Kar rape and murder incident on junior medic on August 9.

The copy of the letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front has also been sent to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

“Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us. The horrific crime and the alleged attempt to cover it up and the ensuing climate of fear had awakened the nation. We demand an impartial investigation and prompt, fair and rational trial,” read the letter written by the doctor.

The doctors also mentioned that due to the climate of fear the junior doctors are avoiding working and also that they have found alternative ways to fulfill their duties in providing health services to people.

Notably, after a second letter to meet the Chief Minister from state secretariat Nabanna, a delegation of 34 members had visited Nabanna but didn’t hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as their demand of ‘live streaming’ was not permitted by the state government.

Later, addressing the media, Mamata urged the doctors to resume work and also mentioned that ‘live streaming’ was not allowed as the case in subjudice and is with the Supreme Court and the CBI is investigating the matter.

On Friday,taking to X, Mamata said that 29 people lost their lives due to suspension of work by the junior doctors.

“It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors. In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, the State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person,” said Mamata.

Countering the Chief Minister, a protesting doctor said, “There are more than 93 thousand senior doctors in the state and nearly 5ooo junior doctors. If by just this number health services get disrupted then we will have to think about the present health infrastructure of the state. This is one of our demands to clean the present health infrastructure.”

Incidentally, this is the fourth day that the junior medics are protesting outside Swasthya Bhawan despite the Supreme Court’s order that the doctors should resume work within 5 pm by September 10.

No narco test on Sanjoy Roy

The session court on Friday refused permission to CBI to conduct naro-analysis test on RG Kar rape and murder accused Sanjoy Roy. After the polygraph test the central sleuths also wanted to conduct a narco test on Roy.

According to court sources, the prime accused of the RG Kar incident refused to give consent for the test, following which the court had denied permission to CBI to conduct the test.

The narco test is done by administering a drug into a person’s body and the person speaks in a semi-conscious state. The drug used is typically sodium pentothal, which is also known as ‘truth serum’.