 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'Willing To Resign' As Deadlock Continues Over Talks With Protesting Doctors
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'Willing To Resign' As Deadlock Continues Over Talks With Protesting Doctors

The junior doctors have been protesting against the brutal rape-murder case of a woman trainee doctor on August 9 at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (September 12), addressing the media, reportedly said that she is "willing to resign" amid the prevailing deadlock over talks with protesting doctors.

The junior doctors have been protesting against the brutal rape-murder case of a woman trainee doctor on August 9 at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Mamata is reported to have said, "In the interest of people, I am willing to resign."

More details awaited.

