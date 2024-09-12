Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'Willing To Resign' As Deadlock Continues Over Talks With Protesting Doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (September 12), addressing the media, reportedly said that she is "willing to resign" amid the prevailing deadlock over talks with protesting doctors.
The junior doctors have been protesting against the brutal rape-murder case of a woman trainee doctor on August 9 at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
Mamata is reported to have said, "In the interest of people, I am willing to resign."
More details awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Viral VIDEO: Youth Attempts To Pull Train Engine With Bike For Social Media Reels In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Case Registered
Disturbing Video: Employee Caught Spitting On Rotis Before Baking Them In Tandoor Outside Hotel In Saharanpur; Confesses Crime To Police
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case