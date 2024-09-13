 Reach Ahmedabad To Bhuj In 5 Hours Now: PM Modi To Launch India's 1st Vande Metro On Sept 16; Check Details Here
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Representative Image | File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the nation’s first Vande Metro train on Monday, September 16, 2024, from Ahmedabad. The launch of this new train service is a milestone, as it is scheduled just one day before the Prime Minister's birthday. This new metro service will operate between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, providing a fast and efficient mode of transportation for thousands of passengers traveling between these two key cities in Gujarat. The Vande Metro will run six days a week.

Details On Train Timings & Halts

The train will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 am and will arrive in Ahmedabad at 10:50 am. In the reverse direction, it will leave Ahmedabad at 5:30 pm and reach Bhuj at 11:10 pm. The journey time for this metro service is approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes, with stops at nine intermediate stations. These stops include Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, Samakhiali, Halvad, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam, Chandlodiya, and Sabarmati, with each stop averaging about 2 minutes.

This new Vande Metro service is notable for being the first metro operation in the state of Gujarat, marking a remarkable development in the state’s transport infrastructure. It is also the first metro service within the Indian Railway network, adding further importance to its launch. The train is expected to greatly enhance convenience for passengers commuting between Ahmedabad and Bhuj, reducing travel time and offering a comfortable, modern journey experience.

Details On Fare System

In terms of ticket pricing, the Railway Ministry has introduced a season ticket structure that offers flexibility for frequent travelers. Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets will be priced at the equivalent of 7, 15 and 20 single journeys, respectively. The minimum chargeable fare has been set at Rs 30, which includes GST.

Additionally, the fare will be rounded off to the next higher multiple of Rs 5. Normal child fare rules will apply, and concessional fares or tickets issued against complimentary passes that are not reimbursed will not be valid for this service.

GST at 5% will also be applied to clerkage charges. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has been tasked with making the necessary software updates to implement the fare structure and ensure smooth operations.

The launch of the Vande Metro is expected to be a game changer in the region, improving connectivity and offering a high-speed, efficient transportation option for passengers.

