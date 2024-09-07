Mumbai: Central Railway To Get 1st Prototype Of Vande Metro Train; Expected To Arrive By Month End | file pic

Mumbai: The Central Railway is set to receive the first prototype of the Vande Metro train, expected by month end . This newly designed train is aimed at enhancing short-distance inter-city rail connectivity between major cities within a 100–250 km range. "The Vande Metro is positioned as an upgrade to the existing Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains, with a focus on offering faster, more comfortable travel experiences" said an official.

Rake Arrival Expected By End Of Month: CR Spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Central Railway confirmed that the Railway Board has allotted the first Vande Metro prototype to Central Railway, with trials scheduled to begin shortly after the rake's arrival. “We expect the rake to arrive by the end of this month, following which necessary trials will be conducted,” the spokesperson stated. When asked about the possible routes for the first Vande Metro, the spokesperson said no final decision had been made yet. However, sources suggest that the Mumbai-Pune route is a strong contender, depending on the outcome of the trial runs.

In a letter dated August 4th, the Railway Board confirmed that a 16-car Vande Metro prototype, manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, would be delivered to Central Railway. The Vande Metro initiative was initially announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in February 2023, and two prototype rakes are currently under production.

An official from RCF reported that production of the first prototype is nearly complete, with internal trials already underway. Earlier, on September 2nd, the Minister of Railways had confirmed to reporters that the first Vande Metro train would be launched soon.

"The Vande Metro is designed to meet the growing demand for short-distance rail travel, particularly on busy routes around metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. It is also expected to operate on routes where suburban services are currently offered, such as Lucknow-Kanpur, Pune, and Hyderabad" said an official

"As the Indian Railways prepares to revolutionize short-distance travel with the Vande Metro, commuters can expect a quicker and more efficient alternative to current suburban services also in future" further added official.