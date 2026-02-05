 Massive fire At Car Service Centre In Karnataka’s Vijayapura, 20 Vehicles Gutted
A massive fire broke out at a car service centre on NH-50 in Karnataka’s Vijayapura city in the early hours of Thursday, gutting around 20 vehicles. The blaze was later brought under control by fire tenders, with no injuries reported and the cause yet to be ascertained.

Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Massive fire At Car Service Centre In Karnataka’s Vijayapura, 20 Vehicles Gutted (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Vijayapura: A massive fire broke out in Karnataka's Vijayapura city in the wee hours of Thursday (February 5). According to reports, the blaze erupted at a car service centre on NH-50. Around 20 cars were reportedly gutted in the fire.

After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and a firefighting operation was launched to control the blaze. A senior official also rushed to the spot.

Visuals From The Spot:

After some time, the blaze was doused. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Fire At Sugar Factory In Vijayapura:

Meanwhile, another inicdent of fire was reported from Vijayapura. On Wednesday eveninga massive blaze erupted at a sugar factory in Havinal village in Chadchan taluk of the district. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Fire tenders arrived on the site promptly after receiving the information. Relief efforts are underway

