Operation Kaveri: 1st batch of Indian evacuees from Sudan arrive in Delhi; raise 'Modi Zindabad' slogans upon landing | ANI

On Wednesday, the first batch of Indian evacuees from crisis-hit Sudan landed in New Delhi chanting ‘PM Narendra Modi Zindabad’ slogans. The evacuation was done under India's ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals in Sudan.

The Indian government has been working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan and bring them home safely.

Evacuees’ gratitude towards India

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the evacuees can be heard chanting ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and ‘PM Narendra Modi Zinadabad’ slogans upon their arrival in New Delhi. The evacuees' appreciation for the Indian government’s efforts and their gratitude towards India were evident in their enthusiastic chants.

‘Operation Kaveri’ in action

Since Tuesday, India has used two C-130J military transport aircraft and the warship INS Sumedha to evacuate more than 530 citizens from Sudan. On Wednesday morning, a total of 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan boarded a flight from Jeddah Airport to New Delhi.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who is personally monitoring the evacuation efforts, tweeted his happiness to see off the evacuees. He mentioned that they will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted about the evacuees' arrival in New Delhi under ‘Operation Kaveri’. The Indian embassy in Khartoum revealed that there are around 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan, and a settled Indian community of around 1,200 people has been in the country for nearly 150 years.

Indian government’s efforts appreciated

The Indian government’s quick response and efficient handling of the evacuation process has been applauded by many. The successful evacuation of the stranded Indians from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’ has demonstrated India's commitment towards its citizens' safety and welfare. The Indian government's prompt action in evacuating its citizens from a crisis-hit country is commendable and sets an example for other nations.