Watch: First group of Indians leaves conflict-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri

The first group of Indians stuck in Sudan has left the conflict-hit nation in an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, the Foreign Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the Indians on board the INS Sumedha. Out of joy, a few of them held the national flag to thank the government for arranging for their evacuation.

“First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Operation Kaveri

As part of Operation Kaveri, India has positioned two transport aircraft in Jeddah and the INS Sumedha at Port Sudan. The Indians will be brought home after they reach Jeddah.

As per various news reports, there are some 3,000 Indians across Sudan.

The security situation in Sudan continues to be volatile. As per reports, fierce fighting is currently taking place in several locations in Sudan’s capital Khartoum.

Earlier, in a meeting on Friday last week, PM Modi had told officials to prepare a contingency plan to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

Until now, heavy fighting, including air strikes and artillery barrages, has killed hundreds of people, including civilians.