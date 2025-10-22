Jharkhand News: 3 Candidates’ Nominations Rejected For Ghatsila Bypoll

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Jamshedpur: The nominations of three candidates for the Ghatsila bypolls in Jharkhand have been rejected by the Election Commission during scrutiny, an official said on Wednesday.

The Ghatsila assembly seat fell vacant following the death of JMM sitting MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15. The polling is slated for November 11, while counting of votes will take place on November 14.

During the course of scrutiny on Wednesday, the nominations of Malti Tudu (Independent), Dukhiram Mardi (Aapki Vikash Party) and Mangal Murmu (Rashtriya Sanatan Party) were rejected, according to an official release.

Altogether, 14 candidates are now in the fray for the bypolls, with the last date of withdrawal of nomination scheduled on Thursday.

The Ghatsila assembly by-election is likely to witness a three-cornerned contest among BJP-led NDA nominee Babulal Soren, JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren and Ramdas Murmu of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)