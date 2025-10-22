UP: Man Brutally Assaulted With Brick In Meerut, 4 Held After Video Surfaces

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the brutal assault of a man in Kasampur Machhra village under the Kithaur area.

According to reports, the victim was viciously attacked with a brick, and a disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a man hurling a brick with great force at another man lying on the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another individual can be seen attempting to intervene, while two more bystanders appear in the footage but make no effort to stop the assault.

Following the circulation of the video, police identified and arrested four suspects in connection with the attack. The severely injured man was rushed to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

In a separate incident, a contractual driver was beaten to death with bricks in broad daylight in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on Monday. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Ravendra Kumar, was attacked near the Mundera Chungi petrol pump following a dispute between two groups over a vehicle-related issue.

The altercation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with several youths from another community allegedly striking Ravendra with bricks and stones, leading to his death.