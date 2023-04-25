Sudan crisis: 278 Indians evacuated in first phase of Operation Kaveri, INS Sumedha departs for Jeddah |

First batch of stranded Indians left Sudan under Operation Kaveri on Tuesday. Indian Navy's INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departed Port Sudan for Jeddah, informed the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

In a bid to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Sudan, the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri on Monday.

The operation got underway as about 500 Indian citizens reached Port Sudan. More citizens were expected to be brought back home as Indian ships and aircraft were deployed for this purpose, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a Tweet on Monday.

First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under Operation Kaveri, INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah: MEA spox



(Photos: MEA spox) pic.twitter.com/7XZOhALIuw — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

The Indian government reiterated its commitment to assist all its citizens who are stranded in Sudan and has taken all necessary steps to ensure their safe return.

This operation has been welcomed by the families of the stranded citizens who had been eagerly waiting for their loved ones to return home.

4,000 Indians stuck in Sudan

India has no less than 4,000 citizens in Sudan and most of them are in Khartoum. India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah while an Indian Navy ship has reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians.

MEA informs about the volatile situation in Sudan

Giving out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said contingency plans have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation. It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations.

The MEA said the Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges. Not only is the airspace closed it is being used by the Sudanese military to bomb its own people. Road travel from the capital involves considerable risk. Khartoum is 600 miles from the border with Egypt and 525 miles from Port Sudan on the Red Sea.