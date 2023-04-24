Sudan crisis: 2 French military aircrafts evacuate 388 people including Indians from war-hit country |

Amid the ongoing violence turning more volatile each day in Sudan, countries worldwide have started rescue operations for the stranded citizens.

The French Embassy in India shared a statement informing about their rescue operations in Sudan. Two military aircrafts with 388 people including Indians were evacuated from Sudan.

"French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals," said Embassy of France in India.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.