Who's Sergio Gor? US President Donald Trump's India Envoy Pick Elon Musk Once Called 'A Snake'

Sergio Gor, one of the most influential yet low-profile figures in Donald Trump’s political circle, has been nominated as the next United States Ambassador to India. US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Friday, adding that Gor would also serve as the Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

The appointment comes at a sensitive time, with Washington and New Delhi’s ties strained over the planned doubling of US tariffs on Indian goods next week.

Beyond grateful to @realDonaldTrump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating me to the be his next U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs! Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of… — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) August 22, 2025

Trump’s Praise for a Trusted Ally

Trump announced the nomination on his social media platform, Truth Social, crediting Gor for being instrumental in staffing thousands of political positions across the federal government.

“Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement,” Trump said, lauding Gor’s work in helping shape his second-term administration.

While the White House has called the move a promotion, reports suggest that Gor has clashed with members of the administration in recent months. Despite his influence, Gor has limited experience in foreign policy, restricted largely to accompanying Trump on overseas trips and overseeing purges of National Security Council officials viewed with suspicion.

Who Is Sergio Gor?

Gor has been closely tied to Trump’s political operations since 2020, playing central roles in campaign fundraising and political action committees. Currently, he heads the White House Presidential Personnel Office, a position he will retain until the Senate confirms his ambassadorial nomination.

Born in Tashkent in the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic, Gor emigrated to the United States with his family in 1999. He studied at George Washington University in Washington, DC, where he became active in conservative politics through the College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation.

He went on to work in Republican circles, notably serving under Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and later developed strong ties with Trump’s extended network. Gor co-founded a publishing company with Donald Trump Jr. and in 2024 led a pro-Trump super PAC with financial backing from Marvel’s former executive and Mar-a-Lago member Isaac Perlmutter.

Despite his rise, Gor has faced scrutiny. A New York Times report questioned his personal background and the speed of his ascent in Trump’s political orbit. One little-known detail about him is his early stint as a wedding DJ before entering politics.

The Man Behind the Trump-Musk Fallout

Perhaps most notably, Gor played a key role in the breakdown of Trump’s relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to reports, tensions between Musk and Gor escalated during a Cabinet meeting in March, where Musk clashed with officials over agency cuts. Insiders say Gor opposed Musk’s influence over staffing.

The rift deepened when Gor reportedly helped block Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA, a choice Musk strongly supported. The move infuriated Musk, who resigned from the Trump administration in May.

Musk later took to social media, replying to a New York Post report on Gor’s vetting issues by calling him a “snake.” The incident marked a turning point, leading to Musk’s public attacks on Trump’s agenda. Reports suggest Gor influenced Trump’s stance on limiting Musk’s role in government decision-making.

A Powerful Behind-the-Scenes Operator

Within Trump’s orbit, Gor is considered one of the most powerful behind-the-scenes operators. He has overseen the vetting of White House appointees, often prioritizing political loyalty to Trump as a condition for hiring.

Gor has also raised substantial campaign funds and built close ties with Trump’s donors and allies. Trump’s communication director has described him as “a vital member of the team” who helped shape the administration.

Timing of the Announcement

Trump’s decision to nominate Gor came just as a planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi, scheduled for August 25-29, was abruptly cancelled. The move underscores the diplomatic challenges Gor will face in managing strained US-India relations while stepping into his new ambassadorial role.