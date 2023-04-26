Operation Kaveri: 3rd batch of 135 stranded Indians, evacuated from Sudan, arrive in Jeddah | MEA/Twitter

Jeddah: The third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft, left strife-torn Sudan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the third batch of evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

"Third batch comprising 135 Indians from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah by IAF C-130J aircraft. Onward journey to India for all who arrived in Jeddah will commence shortly," the minister wrote sharing photos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port

Earlier, naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that 121 passengers left by the IAF C-130J aircraft. However, the MoS MEA later tweeted saying 148 Indians were evacuated in the second batch.

"First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweeted MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

V Muraleedharan inspects transit facility in Jeddah

On Tuesday, the Union minister of state for External Affairs inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before arriving in India.

"Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before travel to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

Why did India launch Operation Kaveri?

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

INS Teg joins 'Operation Kaveri'

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi added. INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

Sudan war update

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.