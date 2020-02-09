'Omar Abdullah has considerable influence': PSA dossier says ex-CM resorted to 'dirty politics' after repeal of Art 370

Abdullah's "considerable influence" over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channelling energies of public for any cause, has been cited in support of his detention under the PSA.

"The capacity of the subject to influence people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak of militancy and poll boycotts," an NDTV report quotes the dossier as saying.

The grounds of detention against Omar, who was Chief Minister of the state from 2009-14, state that on the eve of re-organisation of the state he had made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

The grounds also mention his comments on social networking sites to instigate common people against the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A which had the potential of disturbing public order.

No social media posts have however been cited in the dossier.