Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's first picture since abrogation of Article 370 sends Internet into a tizzy

Omar Abdullah, who has been under preventive detention along with his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah since August 4, a day before the Centre announced the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, is seen smiling in the photo.

While some users appreciated Omar Abdullah's new look, saying he was looking "damn smart" in his new get-up, others sympathised with him with statements like, "Although I have huge political differences with the NC and Omar Abdullah, I cannot but condemn his continuous detention." This is Abdullah Junior's first photo that has emerged since his detention.

Most of the Twitterati, however, wanted to see the former CM back in action and urged him to not lose hope.

Here is how Twitter reacted: