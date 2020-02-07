Two former CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under PSA on last day of their detention

Srinagar: The Minstry of Home Affairs has invoked the Public Safety Act and slapped its provisions on two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir - Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah; the draconian PSA allows detention without trial for up to two years.

This is the first instance of the PSA being invoked against a mainstream politician, who happens to be an MP and a three-time Chief Minister. Usually, it has been invoked to arrest terrorists, separatists or stone-throwers.

Incidentally, both leaders are already under detention for the last six months since the abrogation of Article 370. Omar, 49, and Mehbooba, 60, have been detained since August 5, when the Modi government announced the abrogation of Article 370 scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.