J&K Reorganisation Bill: Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Former CMs, to vacate their official bungalows by November 1

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been given the notice to vacate their official bungalows by November 1 when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 will come into effect.

Till now they were able to stay in the property due to Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984 which was used many times till 1996 to include more perks and privileges.

These benefits will cease to exist on November 1, when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 takes effect. Ghulam Nabi Azad was first to vacate his official residence in the Valley.