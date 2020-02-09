One more PDP leader detained under PSA

Days after the Public Safety Act was slapped on former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, a senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar was booked under the PSA, sources said.

Former PDP Minister is the sixth leader to be booked under the PSA, which allows 3 to 24 months detention without trial. Akhtar will be lodged at M-5 hut, located on Gupkar Road of the J&K capital.