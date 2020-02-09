One more PDP leader detained under PSA

Days after the Public Safety Act was slapped on former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, a senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar was booked under the PSA, sources said.
Former PDP Minister is the sixth leader to be booked under the PSA, which allows 3 to 24 months detention without trial. Akhtar will be lodged at M-5 hut, located on Gupkar Road of the J&K capital.
Earlier, National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani, uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, were booked under the PSA.
Meanwhile, former Speaker of J&K Mubarak Gul and National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq, who had been under detention since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, were released from MLA Hostel in Srinagar on Saturday.
