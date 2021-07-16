No bail for Jamia shooter: Gurugram court dismisses plea of 'Ram Bhakt Gopal' arrested for inflammatory speech

The court said that if the accused is allowed to be out of jail then there is a strong possibility that he can affect the investigation and threaten the complainant and other witnesses and it may cause prejudice to the free fair and full investigation.

"At this juncture, rights of the accused of his personal liberty cannot be preferred against the right of the society in peaceful communal harmony and balance lies in favour of the latter, " the court said.

The court opined that Enlarging the accused on bail despite his heinous crime which amounts to divide of the peaceful society on the basis of religion or caste would give wrong message to the divisive forces.

It further opined that however, restraining the accused behind the bars will send a strong message against the divisive forces by saying that India is an inclusive society where people of all faiths flourish with mutual respect and the Courts of Law will ensure that the Rule of law reigns supreme.

"Our Constitution even gives protection to non-citizens of India then its the duty of the state as well as the Judiciary to ensure that Citizens of India of any religion or faith or caste should not feel unprotected and that such hate mongers cannot walk freely without any fear," the court said.

This comes four days after the Haryana Police filed an FIR against the teenager who had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia last year for allegedly making provocative comments at a mahapanchayat in Pataudi.