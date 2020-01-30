'Shooter could have been controlled': Former UP DGP Vikram Singh slams Delhi police over Jamia firing

Former Uttar Pardesh DGP Vikram Singh has slammed Delhi Police after they failed to prevent the firing incident that took place near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel, he said that he had high hopes from the Delhi Police and that the police could have overpowered the shooter.

Singh said, "I had high hopes from the Delhi Police. The shooter gave a chance of 20 seconds to the cops on ground. He brandished his weapon and shouted some slogans."

"He could have been controlled by (the police) overpowering him. But that did not happen," he added.

Twitter users have accused the Delhi Police of being silent spectators of the incident at Jamia. Vikram Singh also echoed the same. The ex-DGP said that he would tell the Delhi Police commissioner to take action against the officer concerned.