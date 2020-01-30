'Shooter could have been controlled': Former UP DGP Vikram Singh slams Delhi police over Jamia firing

Former Uttar Pardesh DGP Vikram Singh has slammed Delhi Police after they failed to prevent the firing incident that took place near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday.
Speaking to a Hindi news channel, he said that he had high hopes from the Delhi Police and that the police could have overpowered the shooter.
Singh said, "I had high hopes from the Delhi Police. The shooter gave a chance of 20 seconds to the cops on ground. He brandished his weapon and shouted some slogans."
"He could have been controlled by (the police) overpowering him. But that did not happen," he added.
Twitter users have accused the Delhi Police of being silent spectators of the incident at Jamia. Vikram Singh also echoed the same. The ex-DGP said that he would tell the Delhi Police commissioner to take action against the officer concerned.
A juvenile was detained on Thursday after he opened fire at the Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital.
According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm. He was taken to near-by private hospital.
The juvenile had written several posts on Facebook that he would "end the protest" at Shaheen Bagh.
Before opening fire, he shouted, "If you people have to stay in India then you will have to say Vande Mataram, and now I am going to give you your freedom." He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protestor said.
Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to take the strictest action in the case. "I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the incident of firing in Delhi today and have given directions to take the strictest action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, action will be taken seriously and the guilty will not be spared," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
