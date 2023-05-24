New Parliament building inauguration: Who's in, who's out, and who's undecided for May 28 event?

The upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building, set to be conducted on Sunday and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has generated controversy. Various political parties have declared their intentions to either abstain from or participate in this significant event. On Wednesday, a joint statement was released by nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress and Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, where they announced their boycott and criticised the inauguration as a "grave insult" and a "direct assault" on democracy.

Parties attending the inauguration:

1) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

2) Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

3) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

4) Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

5) Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Parties likely to attend inauguration:

1) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas)

2) Republican party of India (RPI)

3) Shiv Sena (Shinde group)

4) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

5) Bahujan Samaj Party

Parties boycotting the inauguration:

1) Indian National Congress

2) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

3) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

4) Trinamool Congress (TMC)

5) Janata Dal (United)

6) Nationalist Congress Party

7) Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray)

8) Communist Party of India (Marxist)

9) Samajwadi Party

10) Rashtriya Janata Dal

11) Communist Party of India

12) Indian Union Muslim League

13) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

14) National Conference

15) Kerala Congress (Mani)

16) Revolutionary Socialist Party

17) Rashtriya Lok Dal

18) Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

19) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

Parties that are undecided

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS): According to ANI, the decision regarding the attendance of BRS MPs at the inauguration ceremony will be made tomorrow (Thursday).

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM): Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not inaugurate this. If Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not inaugurate the new Parliament building, then we (AIMIM) will not attend the ceremony.”