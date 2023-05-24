Opposition parties boycott inauguration of new Parliament building; here's what they said

New Parliament Building | PTI

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 at 12 pm in Delhi. However, the event has now become a major controversy following reports that President Droupadi Murmu has not been invited for the ceremony.

As many as 19 parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and others have announced that they will be boycotting the inauguration of the new building for "not inviting President Droupadi Murmu".

Here's a list of the parties that have called for the boycott:

Indian National Congress (INC)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calling for the boycott said, "The Modi Government has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government.”

Party leader Rahul Gandhi slamming Modi govt said, "Not getting the President to inaugurate the Parliament nor invite him to the ceremony is an insult to the country's highest constitutional post. Parliament is not made of bricks of ego but of constitutional values."

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien wrote on Twitter, “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules -- it is the foundation of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

NCP spokesperson was quoted by ANI saying “NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the New parliament building, party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue.”

Shiv Sena (UBT)

“All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May and we will also do the same,” Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, “Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament building is a great insult to her. This is also an insult to the tribals. The Aam Aadmi party will boycott the inauguration function in protest of Modi ji not inviting the President.”

Communist Party of India-- (CPI (M) & CPI

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary accused PM Modi of bypassing the President and said, "Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: 'There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses.”

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address,” Yechury tweeted.

Concurrently, CPI General Secretary D Raja said that his party will not attend the ceremony either, stated reports.

Janata Dal United (JDU)

JDU special adviser KC Tyagi was quoted in TOI saying, “The JDU is strongly with the opposition over the issue. The issues raised by the opposition are valid. It would have been better had the President inaugurated the parliament building."

BRS

We have not taken any decision yet, we are yet to take a call. It is unlikely that we will attend but we'll announce our decision tomorrow: BRS MP K Keshava Rao

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

The RJD also called for boycott of the ceremony; Deputy CM of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We will boycott this."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “It has not been done in a proper way and the decorum which should be followed, is not being followed. So, the Opposition parties have decided to boycott it.”

Other parties who have boycotted ceremony

Apart from the above listed, political parties like Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Revolutionary Socialist Party and others have said they will be boycotting the inauguration event.