19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament Building; here's why

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Amid boycott declarations by many opposition parties, India's new Parliament building is scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday, 28 May.
ANI
19 opposition parties issued a joint statement saying, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building"
Major parties that are boycotting the event are- Trinamool Congress, INC, CPI, CPI(Marxist), DMK, RJDNCP,VCK, ETC..
The Opposition is boycotting the event since Prime Minister and not the President, Droupadi Murmu, will be inaugurating the building.
Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, "For PM Modi, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out."
Wikimedia Commons
"Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.
Wikimedia Commons
"Not inviting Her Excellency the President Draupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. AAP will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji," AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted.
Wikimedia Commons
Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also announced the boycott through a tweet.