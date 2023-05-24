Shiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia | ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal has confirmed that members of the party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new building following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Several parties have decided to boycott the event to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party and voiced their displeasure at the inauguration being done by PM Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

But SAD said it will attend the event.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May.

"We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties," said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema as quoted by news agency ANI.

19 parties to boycott Parliament inauguration

As many as 19 opposition parties will skip the event including the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"We will continue to fight - in letter, in spirit, and in substance - against this 'authoritarian' prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India," the opposition parties said.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.