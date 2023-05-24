 Shiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28

Shiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia | ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal has confirmed that members of the party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new building following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Several parties have decided to boycott the event to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party and voiced their displeasure at the inauguration being done by PM Modi instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

But SAD said it will attend the event.

Read Also
CPI(M), AAP, TMC to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28; here's why
article-image

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May.

"We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties," said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema as quoted by news agency ANI.

19 parties to boycott Parliament inauguration

As many as 19 opposition parties will skip the event including the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Read Also
New Delhi: 19 opposition parties including Congress and AAP to boycott new Parliament building's...
article-image

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"We will continue to fight - in letter, in spirit, and in substance - against this 'authoritarian' prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India," the opposition parties said.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

Read Also
Opposition parties boycott inauguration of new Parliament building; here's what they said
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28

Shiromani Akali Dal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28

Haryana shocker: 20-year-old girl allegedly killed and cremated by family months after marriage

Haryana shocker: 20-year-old girl allegedly killed and cremated by family months after marriage

From luxurious carpets to 5,000 exquisite paintings: Inside India's new Parliament building

From luxurious carpets to 5,000 exquisite paintings: Inside India's new Parliament building

PM Modi's Australia trip: TMC questions use of state funds

PM Modi's Australia trip: TMC questions use of state funds

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: UP govt to include more farmers in beneficiary list, runs mega campaign in...

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: UP govt to include more farmers in beneficiary list, runs mega campaign in...