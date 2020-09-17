NationalUnemploymentDay trends on Twitter as PM Modi turns 70

Several people wished PM Modi on his birthday as he turned 70 today. However, youth is celebrating the birthday of PM Modi differently this year.

For those who are not aware, netizens are celebrating National Unemployment Day on PM Modi's birthday. To mark their protest against the high unemployment rates in solidarity with unemployed youth, netizens decided to celebrate Rashtriya Berojgar Divas on September 17.

This week is also being celebrated as a Rashtriya Berojgar Saptah and it will culminate today. In this week, the youth continuously tried to communicate their issues, conditions and all the problems to the government through various means.

Twitterati are also protesting for their demand like reform in SSC and other recruitment agencies. They also want a complete overhaul in the recruitment process for the betterment of lakhs of Aspirants.

The students chose September 17 for celebrating the day because it marks the birthday of PM Narendra Modi. And as per several Twitter users, Narendra Modi and his government "have forced millions of Indians to unemployment".

Check out the reactions here: