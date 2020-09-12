TeamBaan: Twitter army behind dislikes on PM Modi's YouTube videos, and much more

As anger over Central Government's decision to hold JEE-NEET exam disseminated last month, an unusual phenomenon was witnessed on 'Mann Ki Baat' video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on YouTube. The videos posted on YouTube channels of Modi and the ruling BJP accrued lakhs of dislikes.

Later, other videos of Modi saw a similar campaign with even some TV channels facing the wrath of angry users.

The comment section of the videos was filled with remarks critical of the BJP and Modi. The admins of the YouTube channels later disabled comments on the video.

The BJP had alleged involvement of the Congress and had even claimed that 98% of the "dislikes" for the YouTube video of Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme came from abroad.

On August 31, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Over the last 24hrs, there has been a concerted effort to dislike Mann Ki Baat video on YouTube... So low is the Congress on confidence that it has been celebrating it as some sort of conquest! However, data from YouTube suggests that only 2% of those dislikes are from India."

While the BJP may have not been wrong and the campaign indeed had involvement of Congress social media handles, it was, however, not led by the opposition party as alleged by Malviya. Instead, a group of Twitter handles, posing as parody accounts critical of the ruling dispensation was behind the campaign and was lent support by not only Congress but also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) social media team.

In the past week, a hashtag - #TeamBaan - has appeared frequently on the microblogging website Twitter. It also appears in the bio of some Twitter users, most prominently among them are AAP activist Ankit Lal and anonymous but popular Twitter user Rofl Gandhi.

Besides, some less prominent but active Twitter handles associated with the AAP can be seen displaying #TeamBaan in their bio. A particular campaign targeting BJP leaders is also hashtagged with #TeamBaan.

For example, Rofl Gandhi on Saturday launched an "auction" for a caricature mocking BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Here are some of tweets from the handle: