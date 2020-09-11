What is Rashtriya Berojgar Divas and how is it connected to PM Modi?

As the country is already battling with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the struggle for India on the economic front is more severe.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), India's April-June quarter GDP contracted by a massive 23.9 percent year-on-year (YoY), the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years.

Meanwhile rating agencies like Goldman Sachs, Fitch have also cut FY21 GDP growth estimates for India.

The urban unemployment rate in urban India in the week ending 6 September 2020 is at 8.32 percent in the week, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Amidst such news of slowdown and high unemployment rates, Rashtriya Berojgar Divas (National Unemployment Day) started to trend on Twitter.

What is Rashtriya Berojgar Divas?

To mark their protest against the high unemployment rates in solidarity with unemployed youth, netizens have decided to celebrate Rashtriya Berojgar Divas on September 17. This week will also be celebrated as a Rashtriya Berojgar Saptah and it will culminate on September 17.

In this week, the youth will continuously try to communicate their issues, conditions and all the problems to the government through various means.

Twitterati are also protesting for their demand like reform in SSC and other recruitment agencies. They also want a complete overhaul in the recruitment process for the betterment of lakhs of Aspirants.

