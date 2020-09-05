5Baje5Minutes trends on Twitter as govt exam aspirants gear up for protest against Modi govt

After the huge protests against the government’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE amidst the pandemic, social media is now witnessing another student agitation.

These government job aspirants are protesting over the delayed results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC-CGL) exam and the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) recruitment test.

On March 22, India observed Janata Curfew and supported the call by PM Modi for clapping and beating Thalis for hailing the COVID-19 warriors. Mocking the event, aspirants have now arranged an event wherein they will clap and beat Thalis to express their solidarity with unemployed youth.

As the students geared up for the protest on social media, today #5Baje5Minutes became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Check out the reactions here: