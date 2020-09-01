SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents trends on Twitter: SSC CGL 2018 results yet to be announced; aspirants furious

JEE, NEET exams 2020, final year exams and now SSC CGL results - students are going through a tough time amid the pandemic. Scores of aspirants have protested the move to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 exams but the government is firm on their stand to hold the exams.

Final Year students of University of Mumbai too have been protesting.

Now, scores of SSC CGL aspirants are now furious over the results and recuritment process. SSC CGL 2018 result is yet to be declared. The exam was conducted in 2018 and the final result has not been declared yet. And aspirants still remain unaware of their results even almost two years later.

Exasperated aspirants, student unions and political parties took to Twitter and expressed their ordeal.

Soon, #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents was trending on Twitter.

Students union NSUI raised several questions on Twitter. "Why students always struggle for government exams ? Why SSC or RRB, NTPC exams not held on time ? Why exam recruitment process take 3-4 years to fill the vacancy ? #speakupforSSCRaliwaystudents"