JEE 2020: NTA denies exam was cancelled in Lucknow

In spite of massive protests from students, political leaders and even international activists, the National Testing Agency has forged ahead with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

While NEET is scheduled for September 13, the JEE Mains began today. It is being conducted from September 1 to September 6 at 660 centres across the country. But while many are giving their exams, others have taken to social media platforms claiming that many centres in Lucknow had "cancelled" the JEE paper.

Following this, the National Testing Agency has come out with a clarification on their official Twitter handle, stating that "No one has been turned back from the exam centres."

"This is false information. There are no exams scheduled in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram Extension centres today. Exams have been/ are being organised as planned in other centres of Lucknow," it added in another tweet.