Modi's Mann Ki Baat continues to get 'dislikes' and Amit Malviya cites Turkish bots - the story so far

Many on social media platforms are not happy with Prime Minister Modi. While some remain aggrieved that the Centre did not pay heed to their calls for the postponement of the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), others cite the rising COVID-19 case tally in the country and the grim economic condition.

Against this backdrop, when Prime Minister Modi held his Mann Ki Baat programme and spoke on a variety of topics including Onam celebrations and the Indian toy industry, irate YouTube users took it upon themselves to dislike the video on every channel it was being broadcast from.