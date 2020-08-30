Mad with Mann Ki Baat? YouTube users are 'disliking' PM Modi's videos over NEET, JEE fiasco

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. In his today's address, he spoke about varied topics like the celebration of Onam to the Indian toy industry.

While netizens expected that PM Modi will talk about the ongoing controversy around various exams, several of them were disappointed after PM skipped the topic in his address.

Today, ahead of his program, Twitter started to trend #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat against the decision of conducting the engineering and medical entrance tests - JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations - in September. The hashtag was trending even after 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Netizens did not just stop at this many chose to dislike the video of 'Mann Ki Baat' on YouTube to mark their protest, as PM Modi skipped the topic in his address.

Before today's program, the video would get a few downvotes on YouTube. Thus, it's not that the video of 'Mann Ki Baat' did not get downvotes till now. However, today's video uploaded by Youtube channels of Narendra Modi, PMO India, BJP and DD had many dislikes. BJP and DD's YouTube Channel had more dislikes than likes.

When we checked, the video uploaded by BJP had more dislikes than likes. It had 1.1 k likes and 4k dislikes.