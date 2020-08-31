Will try to postpone NEET: Swamy to students after he admits he can't postpone JEE

As students sought a postponement of the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had become one of the most vocal proponents for the same.

He had written to Prime Minister Modi, and later, urged the Chief Ministers to take steps to rectify the situation.

"If the the CMs do not invoke DMA for the students in the NEET/JEE exam matter then they are not for students but for embarrassing PM Modi. They then want chaos not solutions," he had tweeted on Sunday.

"In the NEET and JEE exam matter today, are students like Draupadi being disrobed? CMs can play the role of Krishna. All my experience as a student and then Professor for 60 years tells me something wrong has been scheduled. I feel like Vidura," he wrote in another tweet.