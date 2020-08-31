Will try to postpone NEET: Swamy to students after he admits he can't postpone JEE

As students sought a postponement of the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had become one of the most vocal proponents for the same.
He had written to Prime Minister Modi, and later, urged the Chief Ministers to take steps to rectify the situation.
"If the the CMs do not invoke DMA for the students in the NEET/JEE exam matter then they are not for students but for embarrassing PM Modi. They then want chaos not solutions," he had tweeted on Sunday.
"In the NEET and JEE exam matter today, are students like Draupadi being disrobed? CMs can play the role of Krishna. All my experience as a student and then Professor for 60 years tells me something wrong has been scheduled. I feel like Vidura," he wrote in another tweet.
For the uninitiated, the NEET exams are slated to be held on September 13 while the JEE Mains will take place between September 1 to 6. And even on Monday, Swamy had made an attempt to halt the upcoming exams.
"I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students," he had tweeted.
But now, it would seem that even Swamy has given up, at least when it comes to the JEE. Taking to Twitter on Monday evening he wished the students who would soon be appearing in the exams good luck.
"What circumstances you have to take the exams is terrible. Let God be with you," he added. However, Swamy did share some hope for students who will be appearing for the NEET exams, stating that he would continue to try for postponement.