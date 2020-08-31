Subramanian Swamy might have good news for JEE and NEET students; says will inform the students soon

As per the public notices issued by NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

However, as the date of the exam is coming closer, the outrage on social media is increasing day by day. Many politicians across the party lines have also supported the students in their protest.

Meanwhile, BJP leader who has been vocal against postponing exams claimed he had phoned the PM's residence in the morning to try and get the exam postponed beyond Diwali. Swamy also said that he will inform students as soon as he gets any update about it.

The leader took to Twitter and wrote, "I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students (sic)."