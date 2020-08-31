Mad with Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi's video gets 2.6 lakh dislikes on YouTube

'Mann Ki Baat' dislike spree which started after PM Narendra Modi skipped the topic of JEE and NEET in his address, has not yet settled down. As of now, lakhs of YouTube users have disliked the video uploaded by various YouTube channels and the dislikes are still increasing.

While netizens expected that PM Modi will talk about the ongoing controversy around various exams, several of them were disappointed after PM skipped the topic in his address.

After his program, Twitter started to trend #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat against the decision of conducting the engineering and medical entrance tests - JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations - in September.

Netizens did not just stop at this and many chose to dislike the video of 'Mann Ki Baat' on YouTube to mark their protest.

Currently, video on the YouTube channel of DD News, PMO India, Narendra Modi and BJP has more number of dislikes than likes.

Check out the number of dislikes at present:

BJP YouTube Channel: 29k likes vs 264k dislikes