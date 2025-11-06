Violent Clash Between YouTuber Vanshika And Her Mother Goes Viral; Complaint Filed In Hapur

A shocking video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur showing a heated argument between a YouTuber and her mother escalating into a physical altercation. The incident reportedly took place on 4 November at the Adarsh Nagar residence of the YouTuber's mother.

According to reports, YouTuber Vanshika, who has over 7.4 lakh followers on Instagram and approximately 2 lakh followers on YouTube, arrived at her mother's residence along with her live-in partner Himanshu and two others.

She allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from her mother, who refused to give her the money. A heated argument between mother and daughter ensued, which soon took a violent turn as slaps were exchanged between them. Shockingly, Vanshika herself live-streamed the entire scuffle, which later went viral on social media platforms.

Bunty, the YouTuber's mother, filed a police complaint against her daughter, stating that her daughter has been residing with her live-in partner Himanshu for the past few months. In her greed for money, she distanced herself from the family.

She alleged that on 4 November, her daughter attempted to strangle her, leading to her hospitalisation.

Vanshika, who has lakhs of followers on social media, has been facing backlash from users following the incident. According to the viral video, Vanshika had been demanding money from her mother, saying that if she didn't give her the money, her channel would be shut down.

The video of the incident has sparked outrage amongst locals. Vanshika is not only facing criticism for her behaviour towards her mother, but several users have also unsubscribed from her channel. Some have also urged advertisers to cancel promotional deals with her.