'Chunaav Ke Baad Ye Dono Ek Dusre Ke Baal Nochenge': PM Modi Highlights Internal 'Feud' Between RJD-Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Araria: Highlighting the political "feud" between Congress and the RJD within the Mahagathbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that following the elections, it will escalate to an extent that both parties will "tear each other's hair out."

The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Araria, cited Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM nominee Mukesh Sahani's recent statement related to atrocities on the 'Nishad' community during Lalu Prasad Yadav's regime. PM Modi claimed that Congress has fielded Sahani against RJD, who is giving interviews in the media, highlighting Lalu Yadav's "jungleraj".

"A few days ago, I exposed the reality of the ongoing feud between Congress and RJD. After this reality was exposed, the feud between them has intensified even more. Just now, we saw that Congress has now fielded the candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister position against RJD on the front lines. He is giving interviews to the media, and in them, he is exposing the reality of RJD's jungle raj. He is saying that in the jungle raj, the most atrocities were committed against Dalits, Mahadalits, and Extremely Backward Classes. This is just the beginning; wait for the election results--these Congress and RJD people are going to tear each other's hair out," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A few days ago, I exposed the truth behind the ongoing feud between Congress and RJD. After this truth came out, the feud between them has intensified even more. Just now, we saw that Congress has now fielded the… pic.twitter.com/9k6YJOoovH — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

The Prime Minister also slammed RJD and Congress for "insulting" Chhath, highlighting the silence of RJD on the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "drama" statement on the festival.

"Whether it is Congress or RJD, they have no concern for the country's security and faith. That is why these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress's Namdar comes to Bihar and calls the worship of Chhathi Maiya drama. This is an insult to Chhathi Maiya, to our faith. Our mothers and sisters do not even drink water during the worship of Chhathi Maiya, and they call it a farce. And when such words come out of RJD's Namdar's mouth, a lock gets put on it," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Whether it's Congress or RJD, they have no concern for the country's security and faith. That's why these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress's 'naamdaar' comes to Bihar and calls the worship of Chhathi… pic.twitter.com/GyTC1h84mb — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of the assembly elections, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am.

Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.

Gopalganj district has recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 11 am.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)