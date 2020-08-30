JEE, NEET 2020: After PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program Twitterati trends #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. In his today's address, he spoke about varied topics like the celebration of Onam to the Indian toy industry.
Today, ahead of his program, Twitter started to trend #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat against the decision of conducting the engineering and medical entrance tests - JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations - in September. The hashtag was trending even after 'Mann Ki Baat'.
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, parents and students wanted the postponement of JEE and NEET, however, the Ministry of Education clarified that the competitive exams will be held in September as it was scheduled.
As the date of the exam is coming closer, the outrage on social media is increasing day by day. Many politicians across the party lines have also supported the students in their protest.
Earlier, Twitter fought with hashtags like #ResignRameshPokhriyal, #PostponeNEET, #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid, #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET.
Now, today on the day of Mann Ki Baat, Twitter came up with #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat. While many of netizens, ahead of 'Mann Ki Baat', expected PM Modi to talk about the ongoing controversy, several of them were disappointed after PM skipped the topic. Check out the reactions here:
As the COVID-19 cases surged in the country, several pleas were filed in the Supreme Court against the notification of conducting JEE and NEET in September. On 17 August, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of these exams. The top court has said that the year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.
The plea, filed by 11 students belonging to 11 states, had sought quashing of the July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), by which it was decided to conduct the exams in September.
The plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, had referred to COVID-19 pandemic and said authorities be directed to conduct these exams only after normalcy is restored.
The plea had also alleged that authorities concerned have ignored the plight of lakhs of students from Bihar, Assam and northeastern states, which are presently reeling under flood, and conducting either online or offline exams in such places may not be possible.
As per the public notices issued by NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.
(With inputs from agencies)