JEE, NEET 2020: After PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program Twitterati trends #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. In his today's address, he spoke about varied topics like the celebration of Onam to the Indian toy industry.

Today, ahead of his program, Twitter started to trend #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat against the decision of conducting the engineering and medical entrance tests - JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations - in September. The hashtag was trending even after 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, parents and students wanted the postponement of JEE and NEET, however, the Ministry of Education clarified that the competitive exams will be held in September as it was scheduled.

As the date of the exam is coming closer, the outrage on social media is increasing day by day. Many politicians across the party lines have also supported the students in their protest.

Earlier, Twitter fought with hashtags like #ResignRameshPokhriyal, #PostponeNEET, #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid, #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET.

Now, today on the day of Mann Ki Baat, Twitter came up with #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat. While many of netizens, ahead of 'Mann Ki Baat', expected PM Modi to talk about the ongoing controversy, several of them were disappointed after PM skipped the topic. Check out the reactions here: