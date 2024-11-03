 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Key Milestone With Completion Of 9 River Bridges Between Vapi & Surat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Key Milestone With Completion Of 9 River Bridges Between Vapi & Surat

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Key Milestone With Completion Of 9 River Bridges Between Vapi & Surat

The nine completed bridges along the Vapi-Surat section span the Kharera, Kolak, Par, Auranga, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Kaveri, and Venganiya rivers, covering multiple districts including Valsad and Navsari.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image Of A Bullet Train | File

New Delhi: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) or popularly known as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has marked a major achievement with the completion of all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat, a release said on Sunday.

The latest construction is a bridge over the Kharera River in Navsari district in Gujarat. The Kharera bridge is the twelfth completed river bridge of the twenty bridges planned in Gujarat for India's ambitious high-speed rail corridor. The construction project of the bridge finished on October 29.

About The Kharera River Bridge

The Kharera River bridge stretches 120 meters in length, supported by three full-span girders measuring 40 meters each. Its piers rise between 14.5 and 19 meters in height and include one circular pier of 4 meters and three of 5 meters in diameter.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde To Kick Off Poll Campaign From Today, To Hold 2 Rallies In Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde To Kick Off Poll Campaign From Today, To Hold 2 Rallies In Mumbai
Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year
Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year
'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash
'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State
Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response,...
article-image

The bridge lies between the Vapi and Bilimora stations, around 45 kilometers from Vapi and 6 kilometers from Bilimora, and serves as one of several new crossings over rivers that flow through the corridor.

The nine completed bridges along the Vapi-Surat section span the Kharera, Kolak, Par, Auranga, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Kaveri, and Venganiya rivers, covering multiple districts including Valsad and Navsari.

In addition, three other river bridges outside this segment have also been completed: over the Dhadhar River in the Vadodara district, the Mohar River in the Kheda district, and the Vatrak River in the Kheda district.

Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Invites Final Bids From Indian & Japanese Companies...
article-image

A Testament Of Continued Progress

The achievement is a testament of continued progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, a 508-kilometer corridor that aims to transform high-speed rail travel in India by connecting two of the country's largest economic hubs with a top speed of 320 km/h.

After the completion of the corridor, the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be reduced to about two hours, down from the current six-hour journey by conventional rail.

About The Bullet Train Project

The bullet train project, in partnership with Japan, is a significant move towards the country's infrastructure development and is expected to boost regional connectivity, economic development, and employment in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 210-Meter-Long Bridge Completed Over NH-48 In Gujarat's...
article-image

MAHSR is a visionary project of the government which will herald a new era of safety, speed and service for the people and help Indian Railways become an international leader in scale, speed and skill.

MAHSR project passes through high growth rate States of Gujarat and Maharashtra connecting business centres of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The sanctioned cost of MAHSR project is Rs 1,08,000 crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Man Drags 2 Traffic On SUV Bonnet In Vasant Kunj; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Delhi Man Drags 2 Traffic On SUV Bonnet In Vasant Kunj; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: "Tribal Community Will Be Kept Out Of UCC's Ambit,' Says Union...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024:

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Key Milestone With Completion Of 9 River Bridges...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Key Milestone With Completion Of 9 River Bridges...

Death Threat To Yogi Adityanath: 24-Yr-Old Woman From Thane's Ulhasnagar Held For Sending...

Death Threat To Yogi Adityanath: 24-Yr-Old Woman From Thane's Ulhasnagar Held For Sending...

Tripura: BSF Apprehends 5 Bangladeshi Nationals; Seizes Several Contrabands

Tripura: BSF Apprehends 5 Bangladeshi Nationals; Seizes Several Contrabands