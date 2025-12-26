Video: Convoy Vehicle Hits DSP During CM Nitish Kumar’s Gurudwara Visit In Patna

A vehicle in the convoy of Nitish Kumar was involved in an accident on Friday when it rammed into a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from behind. | X @firstbiharnews

A vehicle in the convoy of Nitish Kumar was involved in an accident on Friday when it rammed into a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from behind. The incident took place when the Chief Minister had arrived at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib to inspect preparations for Prakash Parv celebrations.

According to the information available, the DSP was hit from the rear by one of the vehicles in the convoy. Soon after the collision, officials rushed to assess the officer’s condition. As per a post by journalist Ritik Singh, the DSP’s consciousness was being checked following the accident.

Security Lapse During High-Profile Visit

The incident has raised questions over convoy movement and on-ground coordination during VIP visits. Even routine inspection visits by top political leaders require strict adherence to safety protocols, especially when senior police officers are deployed on duty at crowded religious sites.

While there has been no official update yet on the DSP’s medical condition, the fact that a consciousness check was required underlines the seriousness of the impact. Such incidents, though accidental, point to gaps that need urgent attention in convoy management.

Questions That Demand Answers

Accidents involving VIP convoys are not just traffic mishaps; they reflect on administrative preparedness. When a senior police officer is injured during official duty, it becomes essential to examine whether adequate precautions were taken and if standard operating procedures were followed.

As the state prepares for Prakash Parv, ensuring the safety of both officials and the public must take priority. A transparent review of the incident would help restore confidence and prevent similar lapses in the future.