Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway

CCTV screengrab | X/@RealBababanaras

Anantnag: A massive search operation is underway in South Kashmir after two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were spotted in CCTV footage from Anantnag’s Dangerpora market.

The footage, recorded on Thursday (25 December) at around 18:15, prompted security forces to swiftly deploy units, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army Quick Reaction Teams and the CRPF.

One of the suspects has been identified as Mohammad Latief Bhat, a recent recruit of the Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA), a front group for LeT. He has been on the run since his image was circulated.

Authorities have expanded the search to locations such as Qazibagh, Dantur and Mattan, but Bhat continues to remain on the run.

The footage shows the suspected terrorists walking in a busy alleyway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, security personnel, including the police, military, and other agencies, are on high alert and have ramped up surveillance and security operations to locate and apprehend the terrorists, ensuring public safety. Anti-terror operations are also underway in the forested and hilly terrains of South Kashmir.

Terrorist Hideout Busted

Earlier in the week, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

During the search operation, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including four Chinese grenades, 19 rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) ammunition and 46 rounds of AK rifle ammunition. After the recovery, the hideout was destroyed in a controlled explosion to prevent any future use.