 Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway

Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway

Security forces in South Kashmir are conducting a large-scale search after CCTV footage showed two suspected LeT terrorists in Anantnag. Authorities, including police and the army, have expanded operations to several areas to ensure public safety.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@RealBababanaras

Anantnag: A massive search operation is underway in South Kashmir after two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were spotted in CCTV footage from Anantnag’s Dangerpora market.

The footage, recorded on Thursday (25 December) at around 18:15, prompted security forces to swiftly deploy units, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army Quick Reaction Teams and the CRPF.

One of the suspects has been identified as Mohammad Latief Bhat, a recent recruit of the Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA), a front group for LeT. He has been on the run since his image was circulated.

Authorities have expanded the search to locations such as Qazibagh, Dantur and Mattan, but Bhat continues to remain on the run.

FPJ Shorts
‘Extremely Disturbing And Shocking’: Bombay HC Directs Social Media Platforms To Remove AI-Generated Images Of Shilpa Shetty
‘Extremely Disturbing And Shocking’: Bombay HC Directs Social Media Platforms To Remove AI-Generated Images Of Shilpa Shetty
Centuries-Old St Jerome’s Church In Kashimira Celebrates Annual Festival With Traditional Customs
Centuries-Old St Jerome’s Church In Kashimira Celebrates Annual Festival With Traditional Customs
Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway
Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway
AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos
AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Dhurandhar Actor Sanjay Dutt Makes A Grand Entry; Fans Go Berserk - Watch Videos

The footage shows the suspected terrorists walking in a busy alleyway.

Reportedly, security personnel, including the police, military, and other agencies, are on high alert and have ramped up surveillance and security operations to locate and apprehend the terrorists, ensuring public safety. Anti-terror operations are also underway in the forested and hilly terrains of South Kashmir.

Terrorist Hideout Busted

Earlier in the week, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

During the search operation, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including four Chinese grenades, 19 rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) ammunition and 46 rounds of AK rifle ammunition. After the recovery, the hideout was destroyed in a controlled explosion to prevent any future use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway

Lashkar Terrorists Caught On CCTV In South Kashmir’s Anantnag; Massive Search Operation Underway

Uttar Pradesh Completes Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Nearly 2.89 Crore Names...

Uttar Pradesh Completes Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls, Nearly 2.89 Crore Names...

'Chinki, Chinese, Momos': Tripura Student Dies 17 Days After Brutal Assault For Objecting To Racist...

'Chinki, Chinese, Momos': Tripura Student Dies 17 Days After Brutal Assault For Objecting To Racist...

‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of...

‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of...

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In...

Telangana: 28-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment Linked To Extramarital Affair In...