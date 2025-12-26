‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025

Amit Shah | X@Amitshah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said, “The people of India have given a strong and befitting reply to Pakistan’s terrorist masters” through the country’s security forces by carrying out a successful probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

HM Shah made the statement at the inauguration of the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025, organised by the National Investigation Agency, in the national capital.

HM Shah said that a new plan to launch “a 360-degree attack on organised crime” would be introduced in the coming days and that these databases would form “a core asset of the zero-terror policy”.

Posting pictures from the event, HM Shah said on X, "Inaugurated the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025 in New Delhi. These conferences have played a crucial role in shaping the building blocks of the security grid built under Modi Ji’s vision of zero tolerance for terror."

"Thinking ahead is critical to thwarting terror, and advanced analysis using technology has become companion to our security apparatus. Strengthening the Team India approach and fostering a common ATS structure across states to knock off terror from every region is the need of the hour. Also released the Crime Manual updated by the @NIA_India and launched an e-database of weapons and a database on organised crime networks," he added.

HM Shah also unveiled the NIA’s updated crime manual, along with two databases. He said that the database of terrorists and criminals should be made a core asset of the zero-terror policy.

HM Shah said he expects the director generals of police to implement the database framework in letter and spirit.

HM Shah said a new standard of coordination, cooperation and communication has been developed among the DGP Conference, Security Strategy Conference, N-CORD meetings and the Anti-Terror Conference.

"We cannot view these four pillars in isolation; running through them as a common thread is the Anti-Terrorism Conference," Shah added.