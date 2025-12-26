ULFA-I Announces Major Organisational Restructuring After Leadership Losses, Seeks To Regroup Amid Intensified Counter-Insurgency Pressure

ULFA-I chief, SS General Paresh Baruah | X @manishmedia

Guwahati: Amid mounting pressure from sustained counter-insurgency operations, the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) has announced a major restructuring of its organisational framework in an apparent bid to regroup and boost internal morale.

Restructuring details made public through official press release

The development was made public on Friday through a press release issued by the outfit’s self-styled Major and in charge of Publicity, Nirnoy Asom, and circulated to various media houses.

The restructuring comes in the aftermath of significant setbacks suffered by the outfit in recent months. ULFA-I lost several senior cadres, including SS Lt Gen Nayan Medhi and SS Brigadier Ganesh Asom, who were killed in a drone strike on its camps in Myanmar in July. Additionally, two other top leaders — SS Lt Gen Arunodoi Dohutia and SS Brigadier Rupom Asom — surrendered before security forces, further weakening the organisation’s command structure.

According to the statement, ULFA-I has decided to dissolve its existing higher, high, and lower councils and replace them with a newly constituted central committee. The restructured body will be headed by its long-time chief, SS General Paresh Baruah, who will continue as president of the outfit.

Senior leader SS Maj Gen Michael Deka Phukon, also known as Michael Asom, has been appointed vice-president, while Moitrayee Asom will serve as the general secretary. The newly formed central committee comprises 24 members, with several leaders being assigned fresh responsibilities as part of the reorganisation.

The move is being seen as an attempt by the banned outfit to consolidate its leadership and maintain internal cohesion at a time when its operational strength has come under sustained pressure from security agencies.

Despite the reshuffle, security forces remain on high alert, closely monitoring developments linked to the group’s activities and movements in the region.