UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary | X @mppchaudhary

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership has stepped in to draw clear lines on internal discipline, days after a closed-door meeting of Brahmin party legislators in Lucknow stirred political chatter during the winter session of the state legislature. The party has cautioned its MLAs and MLCs against holding or participating in caste-based meetings, stressing that such activities run contrary to the BJP’s constitution and ideological position.

BJP cautions lawmakers against caste-based gatherings

The gathering, attended by a group of Brahmin MLAs and MLCs, was held on the sidelines of the ongoing assembly session and reportedly included a community dinner along with discussions on issues related to their social group. The meeting attracted attention within political circles as the winter session has been marked by intense political activity and sharp exchanges between the government and the opposition.

Responding to reports about the meeting, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary warned party legislators against being drawn into what he described as negative and caste-driven politics. He said meetings or activities organised on the basis of caste identity are not compatible with the party’s constitution or its ideological framework.

“The BJP is a party rooted in principles and values. It does not practise politics based on family, class or caste. We have spoken to the concerned representatives and clearly told them that such activities are not in keeping with the party’s constitutional traditions,” Chaudhary said.

Legislators advised caution, warned of disciplinary action

He added that legislators have been advised to remain cautious in the future, noting that such gatherings send a wrong message to society. Chaudhary warned that a repetition of such conduct would be viewed as indiscipline under the party’s constitution.

Party reiterates inclusive approach and governance focus

The state BJP chief said the party follows an inclusive political approach in a diverse democracy and remains committed to social justice and development-oriented governance. He claimed that the model of governance and nationalism articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gradually weakened caste-based politics in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary also targeted opposition parties, alleging that the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress have traditionally relied on caste identity politics and are now facing political decline. He said these parties were attempting to build unfounded narratives against the BJP in response to the changing political landscape.

He asserted that BJP legislators are expected to adhere to party discipline and decorum and avoid any activity that encourages divisive or negative political narratives.