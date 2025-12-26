 'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls Next Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls Next Year

'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls Next Year

Bengali actor Parno Mittra joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday, calling her earlier decision to join the BJP a “mistake.” She had contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket but remained inactive thereafter. Mittra did not reveal whether she plans to contest future polls.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Bengali film actress Parno Mittra, who joined the BJP six years ago and contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections on a saffron party ticket, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday. The ruling party in the state welcomed her in the presence of state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and senior TMC leader Jayprakash Majumder.

After joining the TMC, Mittra described her decision to align with the BJP as a “mistake.” Following her defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls, she had largely remained inactive in politics.

During the induction programme, Mittra did not clarify whether she plans to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers, she called the occasion special and said it marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. Mittra said she would move forward under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee. Explaining her departure from the BJP, she said she had joined the party six years ago, but the association did not work out. Stressing the importance of correcting mistakes, she said she felt fortunate to have been able to do so.

FPJ Shorts
Bravery In Uniform: Woman Traffic Police Constable Saves Car Driver’s Life By Administering CPR In Wadala
Bravery In Uniform: Woman Traffic Police Constable Saves Car Driver’s Life By Administering CPR In Wadala
Uttar Pradesh News: Under CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Emerges As One Of India’s Leading Digital And IT Hubs
Uttar Pradesh News: Under CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Emerges As One Of India’s Leading Digital And IT Hubs
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt’s Mega Connectivity Plan To Transform YEIDA Into North India’s Largest Multi-Modal Transport And Industrial Hub
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt’s Mega Connectivity Plan To Transform YEIDA Into North India’s Largest Multi-Modal Transport And Industrial Hub
'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case Goes Viral - Watch
'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case Goes Viral - Watch

Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said Mittra had contacted the party herself after being impressed by the state’s development under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. She welcomed the actor into the party.

Read Also
TMC Elections 2026: BJP Inducts Mumbai History-Sheeter Mayur Shinde In Thane, Sparks Fresh Political...
article-image

Reacting to the development, BJP leader and actor Rudranil Ghosh sought to downplay the move, saying Mittra had not been politically active since contesting the last Assembly elections. He added that her joining the TMC would neither benefit the ruling party nor harm the BJP.

Parno Mittra began her acting career in 2007 with the television show Khela and gained widespread recognition after her film debut in Anjan Dutt’s Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbo Na.

Several film personalities, including Dev, Soham Chakraborty, Raj Chakraborty and June Malia, are already associated with the TMC. More actors are expected to join the party ahead of upcoming polls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls...

'Going With BJP Was Mistake': Bengali Actress Parno Mittra After Joining TMC Ahead Of Assembly Polls...

Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian...

Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian...

Video: Convoy Vehicle Hits DSP During CM Nitish Kumar’s Gurudwara Visit In Patna

Video: Convoy Vehicle Hits DSP During CM Nitish Kumar’s Gurudwara Visit In Patna

ULFA-I Announces Major Organisational Restructuring After Leadership Losses, Seeks To Regroup Amid...

ULFA-I Announces Major Organisational Restructuring After Leadership Losses, Seeks To Regroup Amid...

PM Modi Unveils 65-Foot Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue At Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow | VIDEO

PM Modi Unveils 65-Foot Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue At Rashtra Prerna Sthal In Lucknow | VIDEO