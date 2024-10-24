Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details

NHSRCL Fails to Provide Operational Date for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Amid Ongoing Delays | File Pic

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has not provided a tentative date for the commencement of operations for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This was revealed in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted by Mumbai-based activist Ajay Bose. On October 1st 2024 Bose has sought the details regarding to the tentative date of starting of operation on Mumbai -Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

On October 24, 2024, replying to the Bose. NHSRCL stated that the requested information regarding the project's operational date does not fall under the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

While the operational date was not disclosed, the NHSRCL provided financial details. The total sanctioned budget for the project is Rs 1,08,000 crore, with Rs 60,381 already spent by March 31, 2024.

Ajay Bose had submitted the query on October 1, 2024, seeking the expected commencement date for the bullet train services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, the NHSRCL did not share this information in their official response. When contacted an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation said we will check on tomorrow.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has faced multiple delays and challenges, including issues related to land acquisition, project cost overruns, and shifting timelines.