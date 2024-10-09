Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Invites Final Bids From Indian & Japanese Companies For Track Construction In Maharashtra

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Construction | NHSRCL

National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has invited bids from the eligible Indian and Japanese companies for the ‘Design, Supply and Construction of Track and Track related Works including Testing and Commissioning for Double Line High Speed Railway’ in the state of Maharashtra.

"This will be the last track construction contract for the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. Work on track construction has already commenced in Gujarat under package T-2 & T-3. Both the track works contracts in Gujarat are awarded to Indian companies" said an official adding that technical bids are scheduled to be opened on 03 rd February 2025.

According to NHSRCL, Totalling about 157 route km alignment i.e. 314 km of track length, the complete alignment between Mumbai Bullet Train station and Zaroli village at Maharashtra-Gujarat border. It also includes track works for 4 stations and rolling stock depot at Thane.

The ballast-less slab Track system as used in Japanese HSR (Shinkansen) will be used on India’s first HSR ( high speed rail) project. JICC (Japan International Consortium of Consultants) as General Consultant has provided the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like RC Track Bed, Track slab arrangement etc. for the contract.

"Under a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NHSRCL and Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS), JARTS will provide Training and Certification and Advisory Services for construction of Track works for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor (including for T-1 package). Multiple training courses by Japanese instructors to Indian engineers have already been completed at Track Training Facility (TTF) Surat for T-2 and T-3 Packages" said an official.

90 Energy-Efficient Escalators to Enhance Passenger Comfort at Bullet Train Stations

The upcoming Bullet Train project will feature 90 energy-efficient escalators across all 12 station.According to NHSRCL ,these escalators are designed not only for optimal energy use but also to ensure a seamless travel experience for commuters.

"Each escalator will be equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, allowing for rapid responses in emergencies, further enhancing passenger security. This initiative underscores the commitment to modernizing transportation infrastructure while prioritizing the comfort and safety of all travelers" said an official adding that The first set of escalators (2 Nos.) is being installed at Anand Bullet Train station which will be used from ground to concourse level.

Total 90 energy efficient escalators will be installed at all 12 stations for the corridor. (48 at 8 stations of Gujarat and 42 at 4 stations of Maharashtra).

"To create a secure environment for passengers, the escalators will be fitted with emergency stop buttons for immediate response in case of emergency, handrail finger guard safety device to prevent accidental entrapment of fingers in the escalator handrails, dress guard (brush type device) to prevent clothing and accessories getting caught in the escalators etc" further added official.