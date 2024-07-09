Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Virar Station To Receive Model Development By Japanese Experts |

Mira Bhayandar: The Virar station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor or the Mumbai–Ahmedabad HSR (high speed rail) which is commonly known as the bullet train project, is amongst the four stations, area development plans of which will be designed by Japanese experts as model stations.

Japanese experts will share their experience and assist their Indian counterparts to plan the modalities for the transit function of the station and its area development. Although the station is named as Virar it is located in the Valaipada area near Moregaon in Nalasopara (east). To aid the process of economic and social development along the MAHSR corridor through a process of Transit Oriented Development (TOD), a station area development committee (SADEC) has been formed.

Apart from representatives from various government departments, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRCL) and experts from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), town planning officer from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC)-Y.S.Reddy has also been named as member of the committee.

A workshop on JICA-Project Smart was recently organised by the VVMC to provide a common forum to all the stakeholders involved in the project to come together and understand approaches, concepts and ways forward for the execution of the project.

Experts from Japan registered their active participation in the workshop in which the town planning department presented a project report with an emphasis on topography, enhancing connectivity for better accessibility and convenience of commuters, availability of open spaces, maximum use of government-owned land and alterations in plans to ensure minimal usage of forest land.

The bullet train shall cover 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and four stations including Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Thane, Virar and Boisar will be located within the limits of Maharashtra state. 26.5 km out of the 508 km will run through 21 villages in the Vasai taluka and 14 villages falling under the jurisdiction of the VVMC.

The area development of Virar station as a model one will not only generate employment opportunities and improve the quality of life of people living in the regions but will also boost tourism.